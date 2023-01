Conn. (WTNH) — Hidden Gem Orchard in Southbury is owned by Jim Wargo, a Woodbury native who is living his dream cultivating rare apples on his farm.

Clients come from all over the country to try Wargo’s rare apples. On his farm, you can truly bite into a piece of history. Wargo grows unique apples including one that was popular in the 15th century in Europe and Thomas Jefferson’s favorite apple!

