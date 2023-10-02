SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An orchard in Southbury specializes in growing antique and modern-day apple varieties that are truly unique.

Orchard owner Jim Wargo joined News 8 for an interview on Monday to chat about Hidden Gem Orchard.

The orchard is currently growing 31 apple varieties over 30 acres of land. Apple varieties grown on the orchard include Thomas Jefferson’s favorite, the Esopus Spitzenburg.

The apple was found in New York across the border from Hudson Valley in 1790. It became quite popular after Jefferson ordered that 12 Esopus Spitzenburg be grown at his orchard in Virginia.

Wargo said the Esopus Spitzenburg has a spicy and tangy taste. The apple also has a high sugar content of about 8 to 20 percent compared to apples from the grocery store which have a sugar content of about 10 to 12 percent.

Another apple that has grown a cult at Wargo’s orchard is the Hudson Golden Gem. When turned upside down the apple looks like a pear, and it was even first marketed as a pear in 1931. It is a very crisp, sweet and sugary apple.

Hidden Gem Orchard is filled with specialized apple varieties for you to try.

The Hidden Gem Orchard farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. You may also pick your own apples at the orchard from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Head to the Hidden Gem Orchard website to learn more.