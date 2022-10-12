NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elliott Horch’s mother used to wake him up to see the conjunction of the planets.

Years later, he’s made a career out of it.

Horch is a professor of physics and an astronomer at Southern Connecticut State University. As part of his research, he builds instruments that can take extremely clear pictures of objects in space.

“I think a lot of students are very curious about what’s up there in the sky,” he said.

He recently returned from New Mexico, where he was part of a team to move a camera that he built to the Apache Point Observatory.

