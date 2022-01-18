Nyberg: Southington mom writes, illustrates children’s book about penguin family in quarantine

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — People are inundated with the word COVID as we head into the third year of this pandemic. An author from Southington is helping people realize you can get creative if you have to spend time in quarantine.

Katie Kopcha Claywell wrote and illustrated a children’s book about quarantine among a family of penguins called “The 14 Days of Quarantine.” She is a mother of two, a counselor and an art therapist.

Claywell joins us on Nyberg to share more about her book and her family-friendly message that all of us can relate to.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

