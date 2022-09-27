WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new restaurant to satisfy your pizza fix? Try Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford.

The man behind the pie is Adam Greenberg, a chef who has appeared on the Food Network.

There’s a nostalgic air to the restaurant — Greenberg opened it in the old location for Grant’s Restaurant, and used to work for its owner.

“So this is the homecoming of all homecoming,” he said.

He wanted to offer pizza that is a little different. The restaurant also offers cocktails and other drinks.

