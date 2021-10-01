Nyberg: Sportswriter, author shares details about his experience writing Hartford Whalers book

(WTNH) — This book is 10 years in the making and it’s soon to be released in the middle of October. It’s all about the beloved Whalers, the rise and enduring mystique of New England’s second greatest NHL franchise.

It is written by www.nhl.com writer Patrick Pickens. He joins us on Nyberg to share more about why he decided to write the book, his favorite interviews and why there is still a love affair with the Whalers even after they are gone.

