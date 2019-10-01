Nyberg: ‘Stand Up and Speak Out,’ a play to address bullying

(WTNH) — Bullying in schools can turn into tragedies when kids think they’re alone with nowhere to turn. A musical written in Connecticut is drawing attention to the topic of bullying: ‘Stand Up and Speak Out’ stars high school students and is being put on in middle schools around the state.

Producer and songwriter Jill Nesi and Director Chris Zullo are leading the charge to change lives with this play.

They endeavor to get this productions into every middle school across the country.

“It was written because too many kids are not included in things; too many kids don’t feel loved; they feel left out of things. And it’s gotta stop. People have got to start including each other and not bully.” – Jill Nesi, Producer ‘Stand Up and Speak Out’

For more about the play, go to www.spotlightstagecompany.com.