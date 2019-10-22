Nyberg: Stani Dairy, authentic Greek yogurt

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — In Ansonia, a young couple is making the state’s only authentic Greek Yogurt, the kind you can stand a spoon up in: Stani Dairy.

Ignatios and Meni Vasilellis are running the business and looking to expand: not only their business, but their family. Meni is expecting their first child next week.

Stani has only been in operation since 2016, but its yogurt is already in hundreds of stores and restaurants in four states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey.

To date, Stani has gone through 1,500 gallons of milk from local cows. By the end of the year, it will be 7,000.

Ignatios is from the island of Lesvos; he started working with his father and grandfather at the age of 3 on the family farm.

To learn more about the family-run business, watch the video above and go to https://www.stanidairy.com/our-product-page .