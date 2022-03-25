(WTNH) — In 2021, a brewery headquartered in Stratford was recognized by Brewbound as craft brewery of the year, the first non-alcoholic brewery to achieve that honor.

Athletic Brewing Company aims to have a positive impact on their customers and the environment. A new brewery is being built and will be completed next year in Milford.

John Walker, co-founder and chief product officer, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the brewery and what makes their brews so successful.

