WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks nonprofit is bringing health and wellness to the special needs community.

Strong Poss-Abilities provides personal training, group training, nutritional counseling and life skills coaching. The organization also hosts social events for young adults.

Tessa Eichelberger, who runs the nonprofit, started it after a friend became paralyzed due to cancer. Her friend, who was a bodybuilder, died in 2020. Eichelberger opened the nonprofit with the help of his widow.

Eichelberger is a personal trainer herself. She said helping a client starts with taking the time to know them.

“It’s really listening, and learning, and seeing the person for who they are instead of what their challenges are,” she said.

Watch the full interview to learn more!