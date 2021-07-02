Nyberg: ‘Summer in the City’ is back in Hartford with art, music, cultural event offerings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What a difference a summer makes. Last year we were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we’re emerging. Celebrating that is the City of Hartford and its Summer in the City 2021.

Kate McOmber of the Greater Hartford Arts Council joins us to talk about how the event series came together, the art, music, and cultural offerings this year, and where you can participate.

The Summer in the City core events include:

• July 5: Hartford Bonanza

• July 16-18: Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz

• July 31-Aug 1: Black-Eyed and Blues Festival

• August 7: West Indian Independence Celebration

• August 14: Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival

• August 21: Riverfront Asian Festival

• September 11: Hartford PrideFest

• June 25: Greater Hartford Latino Fest

To find out more check out their website.