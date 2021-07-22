Nyberg: Sunflowers for Wishes program helps Connecticut Make-A-Wish make dreams come true

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — From July 24 to Aug. 1, you can take in beautiful fields of sunflowers and enjoy ice cream, all while supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Buttonwood Farm’s Sunflowers for Wishes program helps Make-A-Wish make wishes come true. According to President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut Pam Keough, the Buttons started growing sunflowers 18 years ago to make a little money for Make-A-Wish. Now, it brings in about $100,000 over a 10-day period.

Maria Bargnesi and her daughter Lana Bargnesi join us to share how Make-A-Wish has impacted their lives.

