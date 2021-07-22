Nyberg: Sunflowers for Wishes program helps Connecticut Make-A-Wish make dreams come true

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — From July 24 to Aug. 1, you can take in beautiful fields of sunflowers and enjoy ice cream, all while supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Buttonwood Farm’s Sunflowers for Wishes program helps Make-A-Wish make wishes come true. According to President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut Pam Keough, the Buttons started growing sunflowers 18 years ago to make a little money for Make-A-Wish. Now, it brings in about $100,000 over a 10-day period.

Maria Bargnesi and her daughter Lana Bargnesi join us to share how Make-A-Wish has impacted their lives.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss