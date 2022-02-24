(WTNH) — When COVID first hit the United States, Diana Berrent was one of the first to contract the virus. She scrambled to get as much information on COVID as she could and she found herself becoming an advocate and activist for herself and others.

Berrent started keeping a diary about her experience with COVID and while in isolation, launched Survivor Corps, which is now known around the world.

She joins us on Nyberg to share more about Survivor Corps and her mission.

Watch the full interview in the video above.