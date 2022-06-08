NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The founder and chief executive officer of Cadenza Innovation of Wilton, Connecticut, was recently awarded the King’s Medal by the King of Sweden.

His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia awarded Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud the medal at Stockholm Castle. She was born and raised in Sweden.

Cadenza Innovation is an award-winning provider of safe, low cost, high-performance lithium-ion batteries and energy storage solutions.

“It’s completely an honor, and it’s a recognition of I guess people who have made contributions to Sweden, and maybe greater than Sweden or putting Sweden on the map for I think in my case, helping stimulate new ideas, new businesses, global awareness and a little bit of friendship and reaching across boundaries, creating a new future of sustainability and standing up for data.”

Lampe-Onnerud said they are ready to scale up, with deployments going into New Jersey. They have home energy storage, commercial and industrial.

“Basically distributed energy storage and virtual power plants through Cadenza Cloud connections, so a whole new era is beginning right here,” she said.

