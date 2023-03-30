WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vintage Radio and Communications Museum has been a part of Connecticut since 1990.

The museum first opened its doors to the public in New Britain before making various moves across the state. The museum found its current home in Windsor at 115 Pierson Lane in 2007.

The museum is dedicated to the preservation of old-time communications equipment and to educating the public about their wonderful history.

Ann Nyberg spoke remotely with John Ellsworth, the museum’s founding director. Ellsworth took News 8 on a virtual tour, showing off some of the museum’s exceptional pieces. Ellsworth also gave a deep dive into the museum’s history.

