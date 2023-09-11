NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you a fan of Victorian architecture? If so, put an upcoming event on your calendar.

A one-time trolley tour is planned for Saturday in Stony Creek, near the Sound in Branford.

Georgette Blau, the founder of Histoury, said this week’s tour is a twist on the organization’s usual events because it’ll use a trolley, not a bus.

“So, you’ll actually feel like you’re back in the Victorian times on this trolley,” she said.

Stony Creek is known as one of the top Victorian Queen Anne-style areas in the nation.

The tour will start at noon and is expected to last for 2.5 hours. Adult tickets are $85 and students are $59.

