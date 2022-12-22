NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Brianne Casadei’s days start with early mornings to get a festive holiday treat to your table.

Casadei, a dairy farmer, runs Terra Firma Farm and Creamery in North Stonington. The farm makes its own milk, ice cream — and eggnog!

Casadei gets her kids involved on the farm, along with students who come there for summer camps. The students help move the cows, chase chickens around and spend time outdoors.

“We’re outside the whole day, and they just love the animals,” Casadei said. “But they also love the milking. We make hot chocolate or ice cream or chocolate milk with them, so they see the whole process, start to finish.”

Watch the full interview to learn more!