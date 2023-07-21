(WTNH) — TerrifiCon is dubbed Connecticut’s No. 1 Comic Con, and it’s headed to Mohegan Sun at the end of July.

It’s full of pop culture and comic book superheroes, and it’s for TV and movie enthusiasts as well.

The convention has been going since 2012 and is paid for entirely out of owner Mitch Hallock’s pocket, according to the TerrifiCon website.

Hallock prides himself on his love for comic books and TerrifiCon, which draws hundreds of vendors and artists to Mohegan Sun.

“It’s a community event. It’s something that’s tactile,” Hallock said. “It’s something that you can get into crowds. It’s like when people go to movies and Broadway shows and everything. They like to be in a room with strangers, but they all have a common love for everything.”

Several actors from the media world are expected at TerrifiCon, including Star Trek’s Rebecca Romijn, Jonathan Frakes and Terry Farrell. All actors are still allowed to make public appearances during the SAG strike since TerrifiCon is not sponsored by a corporation or studio.

