GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thames River Hertiage Park in Groton will offer a unique boat tour this summer; where you can visit over a dozen historic sites and experience the beauty of Connecticut on the water.

Riders can cruise along the southeastern end of the Thames River and learn all about our state’s history, the Mohegan Tribe and military life in the state.

Through the boat tour, riders can see a variety of historic sites including Fort Trumbull, Fort Griswold and the famous River Hertiage Park.

Boat tours will be open from June 11 to Sep. 11.

Narrated tours will be offered during the week in the summer and on the weekends the park will operate a hop-on hop-off water taxi. Riders can hop on at the New London City Pier, Thames River Landing in Groton and Fort Trumbull State Park in Groton.

Watch the full interview to learn more! You can also visit the Thames River Heritage Park’s website here.