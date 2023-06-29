NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pack your wagons! You might need them. But just in case you don’t have one, The Book Barn in Niantic has got you covered.

The massive bookshop is split into three different stores. With 500,000 novels inside, you can find mass market paperbacks and children’s books for only a dollar. Hardcovers, meanwhile, range mostly between $1 to $4 — but can occasionally be worth up to thousands of dollars.

It all started when a friend asked Randy White to work mornings at a small bookstore.

“I’ve always been a reader, and just realized that I love being in the book business,” he said.

Then, he found the right location to start his own.

“By any rights, we should not have survived,” he said. “But we did, and have.”

The Book Barn kept expanding, adding buildings until the town said they had to stop because there wasn’t enough parking. It’s been so busy at times that they had to bring in someone to direct traffic during the summer.

