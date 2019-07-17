Nyberg: the Bridgeport Portrait Project

(WTNH)–A Monroe couple, one of whom was raised in Bridgeport, is using a camera to tell the tale of the cultural diversity and history of the Park City, one portrait at a time.

This is a labor of love for them backed only by a small grant from the state of Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Beginning in 2014, they now have the photos and stories of over 100 people from all walks of life, and the work continues.

It’s called the “Bridgeport Portrait Project” created and produced by Jay Misencik and Geralene Valentine.

Their photos are a sense of pride for the city as they would be for any town. The couple is seeking more folks for the project. If you’re interested, you can contact them at misencik-images.com.

Watch the video above for more.