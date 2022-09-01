WILTON, CONN. (WTNH) — The founder of a non-profit organization that supports families of children battling childhood cancer joined News 8 for an interview to share how they’re helping members of the Connecticut community.

Liz Salguero, the founder of the Circle of Care shared why the work is close to her heart and how the non-profit is helping families in need.

The Circle of Care not only provides emotional and financial support to those who have a family member battling childhood cancer but they also provide families with programs and services that meet the challenging needs of pediatric cancer treatment.

Liz Salguero was inspired to create the non-profit when her son Carlos was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 2 1/2 years old. Carlos went into remission when he was 5 years old and he is now a healthy 23-year-old man.

Carlos has very few memories of the experience but is very proud of the work his mother is doing to help other families of children with cancer. He even helps the nonprofit by volunteering with them.

