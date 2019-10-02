Nyberg: The Harp Twins

(WTNH) — Everything about them is the same; they talk over each other and finish each other’s sentences, and they even say they rarely disagree on anything. They are identical twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt from Chicago who play the harp: The Harp Twins.

They graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Conservatory of Music at Wheaton College and set out to play their own kind of music. They hoped the world would want to hear them.

Their hopes came true: people around the world are listening and watching the flair with which these two play.

Chick here to find out more about the Harp Twins.