Nyberg: ‘The Italian Broadway Christmas Show’ coming to Ridgefield Playhouse in December

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A music and comedy holiday concert is coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse in just over two weeks.

“The Italian Broadway Christmas Show” is coming to the theater on Dec. 15. The show is set to feature world-renowned vocalist Anthony Nunziata, comedian Kevin Bartini and special guest Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte.

Nunziata joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the show came about, the inspiration behind the songs and how they are also giving back to the community.

Watch the full interview in the video above.