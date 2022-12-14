OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, also known as The Kate, put its pandemic downtime to good use building a museum at the site.

“It took a leap of faith, for sure,” said Brett Elliott, the center’s director. “We had wanted to do it for a long time.”

While the center’s Hepburn collection continued to grow, there was only a small gallery to display the artifacts and costumes.

Now, the museum has two sections — the first of which focuses on the actress’ family and time in Old Saybrook. Even more is offered for those with a Kate Enthusiasts membership, which allows visitors a behind-the-scenes look at objects that aren’t currently on the rotating display.

While the museum is free to visit, donations are accepted.

