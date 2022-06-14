NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven man is capitalizing on people’s love for popcorn and has opened up a business that specializes in just that.

Andre Williams is the owner and founder of The Kettle King L.L.C. The idea started back in July.

Williams has a coworker named Kevin who he looks up to and they were talking one day about different business ventures they wanted to go into. Williams’ idea was to start a food truck and Kevin’s was to start kettle corn.

Williams did a ton of research on it and then asked Kevin if he wanted to go into business together, but Kevin had some other business ventures he wanted to go with, so Williams asked if he could take the idea and run with it.

Williams’ wife Taryn is also involved.

“You know, as a wife, we always find a way to support the special people in our lives so I didn’t know I was going to be a part of The Kettle team, but whenever he needs me, I just step in to try and support.”

They have their sweet and salty popcorn, which is their traditional, along with a caramel Cajun, a caramel apple and a unicorn flavor, which Williams said kids love.

When asked what’s the secret to making really good popcorn, Williams said:

“We put the oil in the kettle, we put the kernels in there and we put the sugar, put a little love in there and pray that it comes out good,” Williams said.

He is popping up at Union Station in New Haven and Williams said people have been grabbing kettle corn before they get on the train.

He is there on Mondays and Tuesdays and they also have a bunch of different fairs and events that they go to.

“…It took some time and some persistence, he had some discouragements, but all in all he pushed through and I think now that he’s overcome those things and saw that he can overcome those things,” Taryn said. “I think he’s in a great space now.”