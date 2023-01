NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Loaded Goat Coffee Company in Naugatuck has it all: Coffee lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, cold brews, CBD and baked goods.

Doreen Sorrentino and her boyfriend have always been avid coffee drinkers and decided to open up their own shop in 2020.

The Loaded Goat Coffee Company has since become a staple in Naugatuck.

Watch the full interview and visit their website to learn more!