ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of items are getting delivered these days as the pandemic wears on. How about dairy products?

The Modern Milkman is an offshoot of the Oak Ridge Dairy Farm in Ellington and it’s growing by leaps and bounds.

Seth Bahlor, CEO of Oak Ridge Dairy, joins us on Nyberg to talk about the growth of the delivery program, business partnerships and what comes next for the Modern Milkman.

Watch the full interview in the video above.