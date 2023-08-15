NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Historic theaters in New York City were popular back in their day, but have become lost.

Freelance journalist Xandra Harbet recently wrote an article for Untapped Cities about these entertainment venues.

Locations from the Metropolitan Opera House to the Lincoln Center are all within Harbert’s expertise.

“I’ve always had a strong attachment to history that’s been plowed over, how we don’t appreciate the legacy that a location can have down the line,” Harbet said. “I’ve done a lot of research on the history of Edgar Allan Poe and how a smear campaign after his death prevented people from caring enough to preserve many places that he lived and walked. And we feel that loss now much more than the people who lived in that time period. And with these theaters, some of them were destroyed in the past decade, long after their historic mayor was established.”

