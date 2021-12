(WTNH) — We’re featuring a documentary appearing this week at the Norwalk Film Festival called “The Sexy Six“ about friends who grew up in Norwalk, a friendship lasting eight decades.

The daughter of one of those gals made the film. Documentary filmmaker Kathy Drasky joins us to talk about how the ‘sexy six’ met, how the film features the good and the bad and the strength of the group’s friendship, and what the women thought of the film when they saw it.