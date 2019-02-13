Nyberg: The traveling Irish Pub Rambling Inn

(WTNH) - Saint Patrick's Day will be here before you know it. It's right around the corner, and so is the Rambling Inn if you call it.

Two friends, Damian Cashman from Tiperary, Ireland, who makes him home in Connecticut, and Troy Stuckey decided to make an Irish Pub that travels.

They found an old trailer on Craigslist and went to town on it; making it as authentic an Irish watering hole as possible. This one just happens to be on wheels.

Many were skeptical, but now in their second year, it's a hit.

"We got a killer deal on a trailer that was in horrible shape. We saw something amazing that we could make out of it. Nine months of our lives building it from scratch. We crafted this into our own vision of what a traveling Irish Pub should be and we had gone back and forth on how we were going to treat the floor. I had the idea of just to go throw sawdust on the floor and it was supposed to be a temporary thing, but after the first event, it was the one thing everyone kept commenting on."

"Everything from the music to the food to the drinks, you name it and we can do parties. Intimate parties from 25 people all the way up to festivals and events up to 1,000, but always outside. Well, not always outside. Troy can attest to, we've actually been up to the casino a couple of times for a whiskey event."

These two are having a ball. For more information about where they're going next or to book them, go to ramblinginn.com.

Check the video for the full interview/