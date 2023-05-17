NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Theatre Guild is celebrating 101 years — a history that has produced more than 200 plays and musicals on Broadway.

Lawrence Langer, who was instrumental in starting the guild, will be posthumously honored with the first Literary Landmark on May 27 in Westport.

Langer and his wife, Armina Marshall Langer, also founded the Westport Country Playhouse in 1931.

“Lawrence and his wife, Armina, were the most important people in the American theatre int he 20th century,” said Joel Vig, who is instrumental in organizing the celebration.

Watch the full interview to learn more.