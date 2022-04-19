NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTN) — From cornhole to arcades and plenty of pizza, The Truck Bar has it all. The tagline for the business is: “Our tailgates are always down, and the tunes are always up.”

Owner Merle McKenzie explains how the name came to be.

“It emanated out of another bar we have called Montana Nights Axe Throwing,” McKenzie said. “In that bar, the centerpiece is a truck that we converted into a bar and from the response from the public we pretty much knew we had a hit with the décor and we thought of ways to expand on the concept a little bit and kind of go a little deeper into the experience, and then we knew we wanted to open a music venue as well. We grew that all into a giant mosh pit of activity.”

Learn more about what the locations in Berlin and Higganum have to offer by visiting The Truck Bar’s website.

