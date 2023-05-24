NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Founded in 2002, Thread City Cyclers started with a focus on racing. But, as the club grew and grew, it became a social group that now brings together dozens of cyclists for Saturday rides.

“It’s what everybody looks forward to on the weekends and getting together in groups,” said Dave Wald Berger, the vice president of the Thread City Cyclers and the ride director of Quiet Corner Bike Tour.

There are now 150 cyclists in the Windham-Mansfield area. The rides include different groups based on distance and capabilities.

