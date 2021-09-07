Nyberg: Three Girls Vegan Creamery in Guilford offers vegan treats anyone can enjoy

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The vegan diet is a mainstay for so many, especially those who must have gluten-free items. For Three Girls Vegan Creamery in Guilford, it is their livelihood.

The business has two locations and they offer a ton of different goodies, including lasagna, sandwiches, and homemade cheeses. At their second location on Water Street in downtown Guilford, they offer smoothie bowls, salad bowls, and oat-based soft serve with dips.

Owner Brittany Guerra sits down with us on Nyberg to explain how their business keeps on growing.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

