Nyberg: Tim Topi’s Wave Hill Breads

(WTNH)–Everyone loves good bread. Artisanal baker, Tim Topi knows that.

Originally from Albania, he spent 15 years in Rome, working for a bakery that had perfected French bread-making techniques.

He then took what he learned and perfected his own style. He and his wife came to America and in 2015, they bought Wave Hill Breads in Norwalk.

They are turning out thousands of hand-crafted loaves a week from their own special grains.

“Everyone loves good bread, but it’s hard to find good bread…and it’s hard to make it, but with some passion and hard work, we are doing it,” Topi said.

Topi said he loves all kinds of bread, but the kind he cherishes the most is focaccia bread.

Their products are sold in stores and farmer’s markets around the state.

To find out where you can find Topi’s fabulous rolls, pastries and breads, go to www.wavehillbreads.com