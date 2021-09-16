Nyberg: TJ’s Burritos in East Granby gives back to the local community

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — It takes a lot of perseverance to open up a new restaurant and even more to do it in the middle of winter during a pandemic. That is the case with the folks running TJ’s Burritos in East Granby.

Their specialty is burritos but you can find a little bit of everything on the menu, including a crispy “Dorito” chicken sandwich and a coffee flight that changes weekly.

Executive Chef Stefan Drago and Co-owners Tricia Martin and Jeremy Jackson join us on Nyberg to share more about the restaurant and how they give back to the community.

To see the menus for TJ’s Burritos, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.