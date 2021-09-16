Nyberg: TJ’s Burritos in East Granby gives back to the local community

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — It takes a lot of perseverance to open up a new restaurant and even more to do it in the middle of winter during a pandemic. That is the case with the folks running TJ’s Burritos in East Granby.

Their specialty is burritos but you can find a little bit of everything on the menu, including a crispy “Dorito” chicken sandwich and a coffee flight that changes weekly.

Executive Chef Stefan Drago and Co-owners Tricia Martin and Jeremy Jackson join us on Nyberg to share more about the restaurant and how they give back to the community.

To see the menus for TJ’s Burritos, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Glastonbury Police launch new dashboard to keep residents informed of recent crime

News /

Nyberg: TJ's Burritos in East Granby gives back to the local community

News /

Number of gun permits issued in towns in Greater Hartford area on the rise along with crime

News /

What's Right With Schools: Students start their days with a smile at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts

News /

Tree damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias transformed into colorful woodland animal sculpture

News /

Lamont says 'more cops on the beat' will help solve juvenile justice issues; Republicans call him 'tone-deaf'

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss