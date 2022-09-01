Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Valley Tobacco Museum touches on the long history of tobacco growing in the state.

Jim Daniels, president of the museum, and Duana Adams, a member of the board of directors, explained that there are still a lot of places to grow tobacco in the state, but it’s just a shade that has grown from what it used to be.

Connecticut is such a good place to grow tobacco becasuse a layer of rich soil was left along the Connecticut River Valley and Farmington River Valley after the ice age. The light soil drains beautifully, and aliongside the weather, the area makes the perfect setting for growing, Adams said.

When heading to the museum, Adam said guests should expect to see a display in the tobacco shed, which shows how to shade tobacco, as he did for 46 summers. He said his favorite part of the museum is the newly-added items from various tobacco farmers this past year. This includes a cultural cloud and sewing machine.

Daniels said the museum just hired a new curator, and he hopes that she’ll be able to publicize the museum more. He wants people to be able to walk by the museum and take a look inside.

“We want them to have this as a destination,” Daniels said. “She has some ideas of a rotating display of different thigs with the tobacco, and that display could go to other museums, basically to get the word out more than what we do now.”

Daniels hopes the publicity will allow for “more visitors, purposeful visitors, friendly incidental visitors.”

For more information about the museum, head to its website.

See the full interview with Adams and Daniels in the video above.