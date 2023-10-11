WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — This autumn season, a popular Woodbridge farm will be home to all sorts of fall festivities.

Townline Farm is a newly re-established farm located on Baldwin Road.

The history of the farm dates back to 1660, when the Baldwin family purchased land and began farming there, according to the farm’s website.

Now the farm is filled with kid-friendly activities such as a fall festival, corn maze, hay rides, pumpkin picking, maple tours and more.

Cristian Mortali, owner of Townline Farm joined News 8 to discuss more about the farm’s history, re-establishment and its wide range of local, sustainably grown products at the farm stand.

