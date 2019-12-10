Nyberg: Tri-Circle Incorporated, helping those with substance use disorders

(WTNH) — Tri-Circle Incorporated works hard to create a new recovery model of care for substance use disorders and possible co-occurring mental health disorders.

This non-profit organization was founded by Ana Gopoian and supported by a volunteer board. Many of the board members have lost a loved on to substance use disorder.

Beyond their support groups, their goal is to build a wellness center for a thriving community where people would be in recovery over a 15 month period.

Their ultimate drive is to end relapse and recidivism.

