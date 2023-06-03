NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s BOLD program is designed to foster leadership in their women’s student body. One of their success stories, student documentarian Brianna Chance, sat down with Ann Nyberg to discuss her new docuseries on home insecurity among college students called Housing (In) Justice.

“For those of us that are independent, like myself, meaning you don’t have a relationship with your parents, meaning you don’t have a primary provider throughout college. There’s not a ton you can do except go to the Dean of students,” Chance said of her own experiences as a student with housing instability. “I would wager to guess that most people don’t understand that there are college students out there trying to better their lives. And they don’t know where they’re going to live. That some are living in cars or somewhere else.”

The docuseries is in five parts, all of which can be found on their website.

