STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two students at UConn are about to drop an album inspired by the university.

The music is of the bedroom pop genre, a dorm room in this case, and the album drops on March 25. It was produced by Elizabeth He, who is majoring in molecular and cell biology, and music composition major Andre Mastrandrea, with the help of UConn’s IDEA Grant Program.

He and Mastrandrea join us on Nyberg to share more about the album, why they started the project and their inspirations for the different tracks.

