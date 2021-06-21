Nyberg: Unique non-profit in Guilford raising funds for tablets used by non-verbal kids on autism spectrum

(WTNH) — A unique non-profit in Guilford, Syd’s Book Shack and Boutique, is raising money for tablets used by non-verbal children on the autism spectrum.

Meredith Daggett, who opened the store with her family in honor of her daughter who is on the autism spectrum and loves books, joined us to talk about the storefront – which just opened in May, the advances they have seen through the tablets and how they work, and how the community can pitch in.

For more information: https://www.sydsbookshack.com/