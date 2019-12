NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven is celebrating 100 years as an education institution.

The school – now located in West Haven – was founded with the help of Yale University and was first established on Yale’s campus.

UNH’s 6th President, Steven Kaplan talks to Ann about his 16 years as President, the school’s past, and where it’s headed.

