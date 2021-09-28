Nyberg: University of New Haven professor, author shares details about American Book Award-winning poetry book

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Randall Horton, an English professor at the University of New Haven, has won countless awards for his writings.

Horton’s most recent accolade is related to his poetry book “#289-128,” which was awarded the 2021 American Book Award by the Before Columbus Foundation.

Photo: Randall Horton

He is currently the only tenured full-time professor in the U.S. at a university or college with seven felony convictions. He sits on the advisory board of the PEN America Prison Writing program.

Horton joins us on Nyberg to share details about his latest book, what motivates him and advice he has for students at UNH.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

