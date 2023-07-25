NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Under the PACT Act, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering hefty incentives for taking a job with the agency.

Those new boosts include up to $100,000 in student loan repayments and incentives of up to 50% of an employee’s salary. You don’t have to be a veteran to apply, and there are work-from-home opportunities.

Dr. Aaron Lee, the VA’s top human capital executive, joined News 8’s Ann Nyberg on National Hire a Veteran Day to talk about the opportunities.

