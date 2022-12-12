NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Valor Wines and Apple Theory in North Haven is a one-of-a-kind winery that blends tradition with experimentation.

Iannucci came up with the idea for the micro-winery to focus on creating the perfect small wine batches by using attention to detail, unlike mass-produced wines.

Iannucci a fan of hard cider, knew he had to bring the cider aspect into his business.

He shared that American cider was hit hard by prohibition and that many bitter apples like golden russets and winesaps that made great hard ciders back in the day, were thrown away and lost their popularity. Now some orchards in the state are starting to grow them again.

Iannucci is now using these ‘vintage apples’ to make delicious cider batches at Valor Wines and Apple Theory.

Another experiment Iannucci is looking forward to trying out is mixing Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot by swapping their skins. Iannucci explained that when the grapes in red wine get crushed the character not only comes from the juice but the skins.

He is looking to find out what would happen if they fermented the grapes on each other’s skin and should have an answer when the batch is finished in six to seven months.

To learn more about Valor Wines watch the full interview above!