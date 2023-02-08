WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — As one customer said, Chantal Thomas needs to be locked up, because her plant-based Caribbean recipes are so good.

“A lot of times when you see vegan options, it’s like a vegan cheeseburger, or it’s, you know, trying to mimic meat,” Thomas, who owns Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, said. “And I’m just like, but vegetables taste good. So, let’s just try to make the vegetables a star, and that was my goal.”

Thomas opened the grab-and-go patty shop after creating a blog about how to cook with ackee, a popular fruit found in Jamaica.

“We tend to treat it more like a vegetable in our cooking,” said Thomas, who was born in Trinidad and raised in Jamaica.

The Likkle Patty Shop offers 10 standard patties with varying degrees of spice. The dough is made from regular flour and coconut oil, and all colors come naturally from the fruits and vegetables used in the recipes.

Scones, frozen patties and homemade ginger lemonade round out the menu.

