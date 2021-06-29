Nyberg: Wadsworth Atheneum, America’s first public art museum

(WTNH) — It is America’s first public art museum, The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. It was incorporated by then-Governor Chauncey Cleveland in 1842 and opened two years later.

As things reopen post-pandemic this year, it might be time to revisit this wonderful place or go for the first time and see all that it has to offer. There are a lot of gems in this venue and it is always changing.

To tell us more is the Director of Education Anne Butler Rice. In the video above, Rice shares the history of the museum, the castle design of the building, what kind of works the facility houses, standouts from collections, and the educational component to the museum.