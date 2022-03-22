WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new documentary called “Mister Wonderland” centers around Sylvester Z. Poli, the man responsible for bringing Waterbury’s iconic Palace Theater to Connecticut.

The theater is celebrating 100 years. It is hosting a one time only showing of the documentary on March 26. You can reserve tickets here.

Frank Tavera, CEO of the Palace Theater, joins us on Nyberg to share more about Poli, his work and what viewers will find out through watching the documentary.

